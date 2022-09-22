‘It’s a crazy feeling:’ Rangers sign Kitchener-native Kyle Morey

The Kitchener Rangers have signed home-grown talent Kyle Morey.

Morey, 17, said he grew up going to games at the Kitchener Auditorium, and it’s always been his dream to be part of the team.

“Now that it’s all sunk in, it’s a crazy feeling,” Morey said.

Morey played his AAA youth hockey with the Kitchener Jr. Rangers in the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario before being selected by the Owen Sound Attack in the fifth round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

The Rangers obtained the playing rights to Morey in a trade with Own Sound on Wednesday before signing him to a Standard Player Agreement on Thursday.

“We like the way he played in his minor midget year and draft year,” said Mike McKenzie, general manager for the Rangers. “His hockey sense is probably his greatest attribute followed by his skills.”

Morey, who was born and raised in Kitchener, said he started watching Ranger’s games when he was around two years old. That’s where his love for the game started.

“It’s like, that’s what he was born to do. He skated at a very young age,” said his mother, Charlene Morey.

Morey wore the number 23 during his first practice with the team on Thursday.

“To see it all come to reality is special and something I wanted my whole life. Growing up, Tuesdays and Fridays at The Aud, watching them play on Rogers TV 20, to be in their shoes now is surreal to me. I still can’t get over it,” he said.

The Rangers will host the Mississauga Steelheads on Saturday to round out their home pre-season schedule.