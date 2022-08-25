'It's a crisis': Access to mental health services a challenge

Michael Mahoney says the police shooting of a 70-year old man downtown last week reminded him of his brother Matthew's death in 2018.

“I imagine that's the worst day they ever have in their career. We should be doing more to make sure those days aren't happening.”

A coroner's inquest into that incident begins Sept. 12.

“I'm hoping through this inquest that the chief coroner has called witnesses that are aware of best case practices in other countries,” said Mahoney, whose brother suffered with mental health issues. “Some will say we have a police violence issue. Some will say we have a mental health issue. Everyone I think will agree it’s some combination of the two.”

Officers confronted Matthew who was carrying a butcher block of knives. After being tasered, police fired shots at Mahoney who later died of his injuries in hospital.

“If we had proper health care policies in this country the interaction with police officers either wouldn't happen at all or would happen much, much less frequency,” Mahoney said.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shaker Nesathurai feels there is a crisis in accessing mental health services in Ontario.

“I think we as a society have to improve access for services for both physician services which are psychiatrists and non-physician services such as psychologists and social workers and other clinicians that can help people who have mental health issues,” he said.

“There's an overlap between substance use and people of substance use challenges and mental health challenges that requires particular attention.”

Some of that attention is being serviced by Windsor police.

“It's our members answering all these calls playing road side psychiatrist with people to try and get them to voluntarily attend satellite services in the city,” said acting chief Jason Bellaire who feels others need to step up to help. “We're seeing the consequences of that not happening.”

Meanwhile Bill Marra, CEO of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare says there are some new processes in the works.

“The crisis we went through during the pandemic, if I can find a silver lining in a real difficult situation, is it’s really brought to the forefront the need to do more and more is happening,” he said.

Marra points to the two new beds added this year to their detox program which will help with clinical medical issues. There is also a 12-bed day hospital opening up next month on the Prince Road campus. “It’ll reduce admissions. It’ll reduce ER visits,” which Marra says will help free up police resources. “Identifying the gaps is one thing but talking about what is happening to improve it and what are the other solutions that we should advocate for is, I think, the collective regional approach we should take.”

He also feels better connection between mental health stakeholders, patients and engaging families can improve existing resources.

“I'm not necessarily advocating for more money,” Marra said. “I'm advocating for improving the system which sometimes really means communication, better connections, improved collaboration.”