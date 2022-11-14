'It's a crisis,' Homeless encampments pop up across Barrie with many out in the cold

Temperatures in Simcoe County have plummeted in recent days leading local homeless advocates to sound the alarm.

Two shelters report they are operating at and over capacity.

"It's an ongoing crisis," said Sara Peddle, the executive director at The Busby Centre.

Peddle said the shelter houses 55 people but recently has had to add 10 beds due to growing demand.

According to the Busby Centre, its outreach team has identified over 100 people in Barrie without a place to call home.

"The inflow to homelessness is far outweighing the outflow to housing, and that's becoming more and more concerning every day," said Peddle.

Several homeless encampments have popped up around the city, including in an empty lot on Toronto Street near the waterfront.

According to data from the City of Barrie, municipal law enforcement has received over 100 complaints since June leading to timelines imposed on the campers.

"After the outreach agencies have been advised, our municipal law enforcement officers will attend to educate people on the requirements of the city's bylaws," said Dawn McAlpine with the city.

"At the end of the timeline, we may have to ask them to leave or issue a notice of trespass or fine."

McAlpine also said an extension could be given depending on the circumstance.

Late last week, the County of Simcoe announced that shelter beds are available, but they are working on a project in Barrie that would add 50 more.

"This includes a temporary shelter building in Barrie, which will be operational once final permits/approvals are provided by the City of Barrie in the coming weeks," the County stated.

It's also offering its motel voucher program to help ensure anyone who needs a bed during cold nights has one.

Warming centres are expected to open across the region once the weather is forecasted to drop below -15C.