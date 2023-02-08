'It's a different level': KW Titans hopefuls hit the court as tryouts get underway

The KW Titans are preparing to hit the court for another season of hooping it up, and while some players are a slam dunk, others are looking to earn a spot on the team.

On Wednesday, the KW Titans were testing their talent with players like Jayden Greywal.

“It's a different level from playing at the university level in Canada,” said Greywal. “It's fast. The athleticism is off the charts in this gym."

Coaches put players from Atlanta to Toronto through their paces on the first day of training camp.

“Playing the last five years at the University of Waterloo, I've had the chance to experience the basketball community around here, and it's just amazing. It's exploding,” said Greywal.

He added: “It's hard to find opportunities. I mean, I’m looking overseas, I’m looking all over the place, but for there to be something right in my backyard here. I can't say enough how much of a blessing it is.”

Sixteen players were invited to camp, however, coaches will whittle that down to a final roster of twelve.

“Guys worked hard man,” said KW Titans Head Coach Cliff Clinkscales. “You could tell guys was out for a little while, but for the first day, not too bad.”

Adding: “It's good. Everybody brings their toughness from where they are from, and that's what they're about. So, everybody brings a little bit of something from what city they were raised in.”

Kitchener's Juwan Miller said it is imporant for the KW Titans to develop their team chemistry.

“A couple teams have already played twelve games, so they already have somewhat of a team chemistry, so it's essential for us to start, you know, getting team chemistry here, understanding what a player likes to do in certain situations, so when they're in that situation you don't have to second guess what they're going to do,” said Miller.

The KW Titans take to the court on Feb. 20 before their home opener on March 1.

Before the first tip-off, getting into game shape will take some practice.

“It can be very tough. A lot of running. A lot of up and down. Change of pace. It's tough on the body sometimes. Even though you prepare for it, you never know what's going to happen,” said Miller.

The KW Titans are embarking on their sixth season, with this being the first under new ownership.

The owners are also having a documentary shot to help tell the team's story.

“We're taking a lot of things right from ground one, ground zero and starting out from scratch,” said David Schooley, co-owner of the KW Titans.

Schooley said once you sit courtside, and once or once you're close to it, it's hard to let go.