'It's a façade': Afghan-Canadian woman rejects Taliban promise to uphold women's rights

As the Taliban establish their reign over Afghanistan, many are wondering what will become of the progress made for women and girls in the country over the last two decades.

The Taliban claims it will respect women’s rights, despite a deep history of persecution. One Regina woman who came to Canada from Afghanistan in 2006 said she doesn’t believe the promise.

“It’s a façade. It’s a new face that they would like to put out there for the media, but they’re not going to go through with it,” said Nadia Akbar Kamal.

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan in the ‘90s, girls weren’t allowed to go to school, women were banned from working outside of the home and those who disobeyed orders were beaten. Women had to fully cover themselves with a burqa and couldn’t leave the house unless they were accompanied by a male family member.

Akbar Kamal said she’s worried that women and girls won’t have basic human rights under the new regime.

“I’m worried about their education. That’s the main reason my family brought us here, to get a better education. I don’t think they’ll be able to go back to school—even if they are able to, the ways of how the school system is going to work will change,” explained Akbar Kamal.

“To me, having rights means I choose the way I dress, I choose the way I pray, I choose who I love…I don’t think those (options) are in the books for them.”

The Taliban solidified their control over Afghanistan when they took the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, forcing now-former president Ashraf Ghani to flee.

Akbar Kamal said before the Taliban swept to power, she felt Afghan women were coming forward more—in fashion, education and healthcare.

“Every time I feel that women are progressing in our country, something like this happens. It sets us back 10 years,” she said.

“Finally, women were being the face of Afghanistan, but now it feels like we’re going backwards.”

Akbar Kamal said it’s a tough time for Afghans around the globe—especially Afghan women—and while the world is watching Afghanistan with bated breath, it’s helpful to reach out.

“When you see them, just be extra conscious about what’s happening and offer a helping hand, as we always do as Canadians.”