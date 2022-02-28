'It’s a freedom for us': Choices ahead as Sask. masking mandate lifts

The end to Saskatchewan's public masking mandate is being welcomed by some.

The COVID-19 public health measure ended at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Robin Sandu, enjoyed the policy coming to an end, getting his haircut mask-less.

“I guess now it’s a freedom for us, and I want to go free,” he said.

Sandu was getting his haircut at Bilal the Barber Shop where customers have the option of wearing a mask.

“We just to make sure we do our part and we don't want to go back to July where we take the masks off and after two months we went really bad again,” said barber Mustapha Sadqi.

Sadqi added barbers would continue to wear masks for the time being.

But not every business is eager to lift the restriction which has been in place since Sep. 17, requiring masking in all public indoor spaces.

Turning the Tide book store will be sticking with masking requirements.

“We feel that it's is something that people are used to,” said owner Peter Garden.

“It was a pretty easy decision for us to make.”

The store will continue to provide masks to customers who need them.

“It's really just looking to the medical experts, and what they're saying is sort of the safest measures that we can take,” he said.

Epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine believes the province's move to lift mandatory masking is premature.

“We are still in the fifth wave of Omicron," said Muhajarine. “We need to know the prevailing risk, both individually family and in our communities that we live in order to continue to take precautions, if not, you could catch the virus.”

Muhajarine is advising the elderly, those who are immunocompromised or interacting with different age groups to continue wearing a mask.

“We are coming up the two-year mark and I don't think that is necessarily coincidental that we are lifting all these restrictions.”

The province’s proof of vaccination or negative test policy was lifted on Feb. 14.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab advised the public to be cautious as health orders are removed, especially around those who are high risk.

The province still recommends people isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.