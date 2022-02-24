'It’s a gem of gems': Historic Walkerville 'Low-Martin' House for sale

After years of restoration, the Low-Martin House in the heart of Walkerville is up for sale with an asking price of $3.4 million.

“This house is beautiful, there’s nothing like it in the city,” says Vern Myslichuk, who bought the house in 2012. “It’s a gem of gems and the day that I leave, it will be a sad one.”

Located at the corner of Devonshire and Ontario Streets in the heart of Walkerville, the Cotswold English cottage-style home sits on a half-acre lot.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom abode was built in 1928 as “Devonshire Lodge” by George Lawton for notorious rum runner, Harry Low.

Over the year, the home played guest to gangsters like Al Capone and the Purple Gang and later, prime ministers Lester Pearson and Pierre Trudeau.

It’s changed hands a few times over the years, including a 30-year stay by politician Paul Martin Senior and family.

After Myslichuk bought the heritage designated home, he spent two years restoring every inch of the house inside and out.

“There was plumbing, heating, cooling, electrical, flooring, there’s not one part of this house that did not have to get touched,” Myslichuk says. “This wasn’t a lipstick job, it was huge efforts.”

There’s a great room, den and dining room a refinished kitchen with the original ice-box converted to cabinetry, along with a handful of nooks where ornate finishes adorn the ceilings, mantles and walls.

When you follow the spiralled staircase upstairs, you’ll quickly find a master bedroom with some unique touches.

“Bettermade Cabinets had a field day in there,” says Myslichuk, who owns the company that did many of the finishing touches inside the house.

The master suite features an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet a stunning custom barrelled ceiling, and bed with a built-in flatscreen television.

“It just demands attention, it’s really just got an attitude to it, just look at me,” Myslichuk says.

There’s also a 1,200 square-foot coach house in the backyard that fits city zoning requirements for an accessory dwelling unit.

“Vern has definitely had his hands all over it and brought it back to its former glory and it’s ready to be handed off to the next family and see how they write the next chapter,” says Stephanie Winger, the listing agent with Vision Realty Local.

She says viewings are by appointment only and there’s already a fair amount of interest in the property, even with the $3.4 million asking price.

“There’s a big part of me that says I don’t want to sell it and if it doesn’t sell, it will not go back on the market,” says Myslichuk.

“This is a one-time deal.”