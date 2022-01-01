iHeartRadio

It's a girl: Regina's first baby of 2022

Regina General Hospital (Marc Smith / CTV News Regina)

A baby girl is Regina's first to be born in 2022. 

 Jemma was born to Jessie and David on Jan. 1 at 1:35 a.m. at Regina General Hospital.    She weighed 8 lbs., 1 oz. and her big sister is happy she is here.    A release from the province states everyone is doing well.
12