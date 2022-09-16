'It's a growth industry': Film industry on Vancouver Island sees another strong year

It's going to be another strong year for the film industry on Vancouver Island.

Front Street Pictures just wrapped its latest Christmas movie shot in the capital region.

"And we started shooting another one on August 22," said Allen Lewis, vice president of production for Front Street Pictures.

Front Street is scheduled to shoot 10 films in Victoria this year.

"Well we might be able to squeak in 11 with one in between now and the end of the year," said Lewis.

There are currently three shows in production around the capital. Along with Front Street's latest, a low-budget feature is in production, as well as a National Geographic documentary.

"Twenty-four shows have passed through here in 2022," said Kathleen Gilbert, film commissioner for Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission.

"We don’t know what the economic impact is yet, we usually wait until the end of the year to calculate that," she said.

Last year was a banner year for film production on southern Vancouver Island.

Forty productions were shot, bringing $60-million into the local economy.

This year will be good, but won’t set a new record, according to Gilbert. It's partly because productions were halted for two months due to a Directors Guild strike.

ISLAND-WIDE INDUSTRY

In the Parksville-Qualicum area, Chesapeake Shores wrapped its final season of production in June of this year.

"Which is currently airing on the Hallmark Channel," said Brandon Lepine, regional production services manager with the Vancouver Island North Film Commission.

Lepine says this year, 24 productions – ranging from feature films to TV commercials – will be shot in the North Island Film Commission’s region, which spans from Nanaimo northwards.

"A big one right now that has started filming is called 'Farming For Love' in the Comox Valley," said Lepine.

"Farming For Love" is a reality show that is also being shot in other locations, including Chemainus, B.C.

A film titled "The Dead Can’t Hurt" will begin filming on the West Coast soon and the North Island’s first Bollywood film is in production in the Comox Valley.

"All across the province film is growing," said Lepine. "It’s a growth industry."

With growth comes a need for workers.

In 2017, North Island College launched its film production program. That program has seen tremendous growth since its inception.

"All of our crew comes from Victoria," said Lewis of Front Street Pictures.

Front Street began shooting in Victoria six years ago. For the company, finding film techs has not been a problem.

"We’ve been pretty lucky in that we’ve got a pretty good training program," said Lewis.

It's training that allows people to build a career in the film industry, which shows no signs of slowing down on Vancouver Island.