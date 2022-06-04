'It’s a hate crime': Police investigating theft, vandalism of pride flags at Windsor-Essex public schools

Police are looking for information regarding the theft and vandalism of pride flags at four public schools in Windsor-Essex, just days after they were raised to mark Pride month.

Board officials confirm the incidents took place at four separate schools, including three in the county and one in the city. The board has since replaced the flags and they’re flying once again.

“The board strongly condemns these harmful acts and their perpetrators,” said a school board press release. “Police departments in the communities where the incidents occurred have been notified and official reports filed.”

Police confirm they are actively investigating but won’t say which schools were affected. The service is asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has done a great deal of work creating safe and inclusive schools, and said in the release, “these senseless, ignorant acts should not deter them from continuing this vital work.”

“If you do anything against their human rights, it is a hate crime,” said the board’s Superintendent of Education, Josh Canty. “We embrace all of our students and all of our staff members that come from all the different community groups.”

There are flags flying at all 72 schools in the district as well as at the school board office, according to Canty.

“Some people are not as inclusive and not as forward-thinking as we are at this time at the board,” Canty added. “We’re really pleased the police are looking into these situations and we’re hoping somebody gets prosecuted over this.”

“This is Pride month, it’s supposed to be a time of celebration and gathering and community in safe spaces, and yet people targeted our community in such a violent way and that’s always really disappointing to hear,” said Sydney Brouillard-Coyle, the education lead at Trans Wellness Ontario, who goes by the gender-neutral pronouns ney/nem/nir.

Brouillard-Coyle said actions like this are exactly why Pride month is so necessary.

“Especially when we’re talking about youth at our schools, where they experience disproportionately high rates of bullying and harassment, it’s important for us to realize this and for allies to step up and challenge discrimination during Pride month and year round,” Brouillard-Coyle said.

Anyone triggered by the recent acts of vandalism is asked to contact their schools’ gay-straight alliance, or speak with a teacher or administrator for support, Canty said.