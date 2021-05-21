'It's a heck of a milestone,' 100-car parade celebrates veteran's 100th birthday

More than 100 people turned out in Barrie on Friday to honour one of the city's remaining Second World War veterans for a significant milestone.

Tom Stout celebrated his 100th birthday in true pandemic style as dozens of cars showed support in a drive-by parade.

The event was spearheaded by Sasha Dewey, a personal support worker at Stout's home, Serenity Retirement.

"[In] my nine years in this career, Tom has definitely pulled at my heartstrings. There's no doubt about that," Dewey said. "He's a wonderful man. One hundred is a huge deal, and I just wanted to make sure it stayed a huge deal."

Stout was joined by five generations of his family, local dignitaries and members of the local legion - all offering their best wishes and thanking him for his service.

"It's a heck of a milestone, and we don't have that many people left over from the Second World War who are still living," said Fern Taillefer, the Veterans Services Officer at the Barrie Legion. "To say 100, that's extraordinary. So it's important for us to remember their legacy, to remember what they've done for our country."

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard was on hand, presenting Stout with a scroll from the government of Canada to recognize his service to his country.

"I really wanted to emphasize that on behalf of a grateful nation, for the sacrifices that he made during the Second World War so that we can live in peace, freedom, and in our democracy we recognize today," Brassard said.

Overwhelmed by the turnout, Stout said the key to a long life is to take things simple by just going to work and finding a way to enjoy yourself every evening.