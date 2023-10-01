'It's a journey to get there': Thousands run for the cure in Winnipeg

Even a rainy day couldn’t keep thousands of Winnipeggers from running to cure cancer Sunday morning.

More than 1,300 participants gathered at Shaw Park for the annual CIBC Run for the Cure, walking or running up to five kilometres individually or as part of a team to raise money for breast cancer research.

"It's just a sea of pink at this end of the city." said Shonna Newans, participant community liaison for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Newans said the event is symbolic of one's battle with cancer.

"The whole cancer thing is a journey, from start to finish. It continues on for a very long time, even after the treatments are finished," she said."It's not a race to the finish, it's a journey to get there."

Winnipeg's event raised a total of $342,043. All money raised will go towards the Canadian Cancer Society to fund cancer research, support services for those being treated, and drugs to help cure cancer.

Newans said one in eight Canadian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

"Those numbers are huge," she said. "It really puts into perspective what's important."

The Run for the Cure is the largest single-day, volunteer-led event in Canada. Newans was blown away by the incredible show of support Sunday.

"The amount of numbers that we get at an event like this, it's unbelievable," said Newans. "If it weren’t for all of these people who rally around during these kind of events, I wouldn’t be here today."