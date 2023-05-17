‘It’s a little surreal’: Chatham father wins $225K spinning OLG’s Big Spin Wheel

A Chatham autoworker thought it was a glitch when the screen showed he had won a chance at the Big Spin — which landed him a $225,000 win.

Raymond Nute, a 43-year-old father, said he’s been a regular lottery player since he was 18. He’s a big fan of the instant tickets and started playing the Big Spin because of the multiple ways to win.

Nute was on break at work when he scratched his ticket and won an in-store spin.

“I thought I might win $20,” he said “When I saw the wheel land on Big Spin, I thought it was a glitch!”

Nute said his best friend was very excited for him when he shared the good news.

“She said ‘What?’ She was so excited she started jumping around,” he said.

When it came time for him to spin the big wheel he said he felt calm.

“I didn’t think the wheel was as big as it was, and it was heavier than I thought it would be,” Raymond said. “I didn’t look at where it landed. I waited for them to announce it.”

Nute said he plans to buy himself a car, save for his kids and plan some family fun activities.

“I never imagined this $5 ticket would result in me taking $225,000 home,” he said. “It’s a little surreal.”

The Big Spin is a $5 game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, an in-person spin on the Big Spin Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Park Avenue in Chatham.