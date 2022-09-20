'It’s a loss for us': Experts suspect Avian Flu the cause of three Stratford swan death

Three of Stratford’s iconic swans have died over the weekend from what is believed to be the avian flu.

On Tuesday, the city said the birds' symptoms were typical of the H5N1 influenza.

“It’s a loss for us,” said Quin Malott, the manager of parks, forestry and cemetery for the City of Stratford. “Staff and myself aren’t taking it very well, and this is just something we want to avoid.”

Malott said the first swan was found dead in the Avon River on Saturday, and over the next two days, two other swans began to look sick.

“With showing those symptoms progressing, it was very ominous with what is the symptoms for the avian flu,” said Malott.

A statement from the city read in part: “The birds’ symptoms were typical of Avian Influenza (H5N1), and it was determined by the city veterinarian and the avian pathologist at the Animal Health lab in Guelph that the Avian Influenza was the most likely cause.”

In addition to the three swans, the statement also says a turkey vulture was found earlier this week believed to have died from the highly contagious “bird flu.”

Avian flu expert Shayan Sharif said he believes a migratory bird likely brought in the disease.

“It is quite possible other waterfowl that were visiting those ponds in Stratford, probably they shed the virus, and the virus got into those swans and infected them,” said Sharif.

Much like the flu that affects humans, Sharif said the strain affecting birds spreads by close contact, but the symptoms of bird flu don’t always show.

“Some of the clinical signs could be a swollen head, could be tremors or shaking of the bird,” said Sharif.

Although test results have not been confirmed as to what led to the death of the three adult swans, the city is taking precautions to prevent any possible spread to other birds.

“At this point, we’re just asking the public to try not to feed the birds, both in the pen or on the river. It just eliminates gathering,” said Malott.

It’s also not Stratford’s first encounter with the disease.

In May, the city lost one of its young swans, and testing confirmed that it died of bird flu.

In Kitchener, the city said the swans down at Victoria Park are doing just fine, but staff will continue monitoring the situation.

“We’ve got no point of concern for Otis and Ophelia, but we’ll watch the situation in Stratford very carefully and work with the sanctuary down there before they return to that area for their winter,” said Niall Lobley, director of parks and cemeteries with the City of Kitchener.