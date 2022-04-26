'It's a massive gamble': AUPE worried about wildfire-fighting force staff levels

The government is short-staffing its wildfire-fighting force even though the fire season is already underway, according to the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE).

“We should already be up to full speed and at full strength, but the government ordered that the wildfire-fighting season budget cut by about 8 to 12 per cent,” says Mike Dempsey, AUPE vice president.

“It’s a massive gamble that defies expert advice and puts lives, homes, communities, industries and jobs in peril.”

Wildfire season began in March and is expected to last longer than past seasons, according to the AUPE. It added that the government delayed the hiring of seasonal firefighters and the force is now 60 workers short, not counting positions that were cut.

On Wednesday, the union's concerns were echoed by an NDP MLA, who also said Alberta is losing experienced staff due to fewer and shorter positions being offered.

"I am also hearing contracts are going out that only hire until the end of August when typically wildfire season is to go until the end of September," said Heather Sweet.

The minister responsible attempted to douse concerns when asked about staffing levels in the legislature.

"We are very confident. Currently, we are flexing up at a great rate," said Nate Horner, minister of agriculture, forestry and rural economic development.

Horner's press secretary provided more details.

“Alberta, like other wildfire jurisdictions around the world, hires a variety of seasonal staff to complement year-round positions,” added Mackenzie Blyth. “We are still actively recruiting to hire all necessary seasonal staff, aiming for the same number of firefighters employed in 2021.

“Hiring and training take place throughout the winter and spring months, and turnover can be expected for any seasonal position.”

“Training is also running late, meaning that even if the government manages to fill those vacancies, it could be the end of May before everyone is trained and ready to be deployed,” added Dempsey. “Our firefighters fear that the lack of experienced boots on the ground will lead to fires getting out of control, threatening lives and communities.”

The legislated wildfire season runs from March 1 to October 31.

An analysis of the 2016 wildfire season found that “historical data indicates that Alberta now experiences the most wildfires in May and more forest area is burned in May than any other month.”

In May 2019, 301 wildfires started, with three becoming “major wildfire incidents,” according to the AUPE. By the end of that month, 883,414 hectares had been burned in the province. The 2016 Fort McMurray fire also began in May.

“Like any other year, in the case of an extraordinary wildfire season, Alberta Wildfire can request additional resources and specialist assistance from partner agencies across Canada and internationally when required,” said Blyth.

“Sixty-seven per cent of wildfires in 2021 were human caused and 95.25% of all wildfires in Alberta were contained by 10 a.m. the day after their assessment.”