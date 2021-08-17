'It's a passion of mine': Instagram project delves into history and future of Indigenous music

A Winnipegger is shining a spotlight on Indigenous music past and present, one Instagram post at a time.

David McLeod launched the Instagram account HOKA about eight months ago. The goal was to showcase Indigenous music of all genres and all levels of renown.

“I chose the name HOKA because you hear it at a lot at powwows,” McLeod told CTV News. “It means ‘let’s go.’ It’s a call to action, and I think it’s a perfect name to use because it’s a call to action to pay attention to Indigenous music.”

Radio lovers know McLeod as CEO of public radio network Native Communications Inc. and executive producer of Indigenous Music Countdown, the longest-running Indigenous top 40s program in Canada, airing on several stations across the country.

McLeod, who is Anishinaabe from Pine Creek First Nation, is also the proud owner of an expansive Indigenous music collection, consisting of thousands of 45s, 78s, vinyl, tapes and CDs.

“It’s not done. I’m still collecting. Definitely, it’s a passion of mine,” he said.

McLeod’s Instagram posts are simple and informative. Most show McLeod holding an album from his massive collection, often a vinyl record. The caption gives background on the artist and the record. Sometimes, McLeod even contacts the artist personally.

“That’s part of the fun of it. It’s the chase and the discovery,” McLeod said.

He said the account is about broadening his followers’ perception of Indigenous music.

“It is about education and recognizing there are jazz artists, there are classical artists, there are folk artists. People often think it’s one genre, but it’s not,” he said.

He said his Instagram following is a niche crowd of collectors, but it can reach a wider audience as well. However, he’s not hung up on gaining a massive following.

“When you’re not worried about how many likes you’re going to get, it’s going to give you a sense of freedom cause that’s not why you’re doing it,” he said.

Going forward, he hopes to showcase more powwow music and connect with more Indigenous artists. He sees it as his contribution to online First Nations culture.

“When it comes to social media, it’s an incredible tool that people are discovering new ways of doing it, of representing Indigenous culture,” he said. “People have really taken it and made it their own within our community, and that is so inspiring.”