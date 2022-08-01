'It's a reminder of the work we still need to do': celebrating Emancipation Day

August 1st is Terry Fox Day this year in Manitoba, but people are also celebrating Emancipation Day across the province.

The Canadian holiday was created last year by a unanimous vote in the House of Commons. It commemorates the date in 1834 when the British Empire abolished slavery.

That historic decision resulted in the freeing of 800,000 enslaved Africans and their descendants in Canada, parts of the Caribbean, Africa, and South America.

"Emancipation day sets the stage for freedom, and now it's on us to build off those accomplishments to ensure that we have a brighter, more free, more equal community to live in," said St. Vital MLA Jamie Moses at a celebration event at the St. Norbert Arts Centre Monday.

The event featured guest speakers and performances about Emancipation Day, and encouraged attendees to work together to end discrimination and racism in Manitoba.

Moses says it's an important day for Manitobans. "What we (need to) do is use the lessons learned, spend the time to educate ourselves and the young people in our community," he said.

Dr. Uche Nwankwo spoke at the celebration, "It's a reminder of the work that we still need to do," he said, "for me it is about righting the wrongs, about discussing and learning about the history and at the same time correcting it."

Black History Manitoba is also is also hosting an Emancipation Day event at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) on August 5, 2022. More information can be found here.