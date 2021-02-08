One person has died and another one is injured after a house fire on Church Street.

Windsor fire crews were called to the home in the 400 block of Church Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Neighbour Jane Baker said she was in the kitchen doing some dishes when she noticed smoke through her window.

“I could see a lot of smoke and I thought it was the chimney but I thought that’s too much,” says Baker. “I came out the door and the smoke was billowing out!”

Baker, who lives a couple doors down, called 911.

“The flames were just shooting right through the door,” she adds. “So we’re banging on the doors to get the neighbours out, because there’s seven people that live in this house (next door to the fire) and we got them and they come running over here, bare feet, no shoes, nothing!”

Photos from the scene shared on Twitter from user Owen @_OnLocation_ show flames coming from the roof of the home.

Officials say that two people were rescued from the home and were being treated in hospital, the extent of the second person's injuries is not known.

Church St fire one person has succumb to injuries related to the fire, OFM investigators will be attending today. *JL

The Ontario Fire Marshal is attending the scene Monday morning.

A cause of the fire and total damages has not been released.