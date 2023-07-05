'It's a shame': Summer businesses in N.B. cooled off by rainy days

A small business owner in New Brunswick who relies on sunny skies is trying to not get too down about the weather these days.

"There's not much we can really do," said Gene Cormier, co-owner of Euston Park Social.

Cormier and his wife Susan have a bar right on Parlee Beach in Pointe-du-Chêne, a full canteen a few steps away and a downtown beer garden.

According to Environment Canada, Moncton receives on average 95 millilitres of rain during the month of June, but 147 millilitres fell last month.

That forced the Cormiers to close early, or not open at all a few days in June.

"It's a shame we're feeling this right now. We have about 120 days of business available to us during the summer time, or nice weather season, and we've already put all the rain days in the bank already so we're hoping things turn around here," said Cormier.

Tuesday was only the fourth day without rain since summer officially began.

Staffing changes have been made at the seasonal business due to all the rain.

"The teams have been good in terms of understanding on what's happening, but of course it affects the size of the team and also the retention of the people," said Cormier.

The numbers are down a bit at Magic Mountain in Moncton, one of the province's top tourist destinations, but management is trying to stay positive.

A recent Facebook post from the attraction stated;

'So let’s face it … we haven’t been having great waterpark weather. But we have great employees who are still here ready to serve some brave customers. Thanks to everyone for toughing it out!'

Park manager Vanessa LaPlante has been at Magic Mountain for 10 years and said June was one of the rainiest months she's ever experienced.

"We do find when we have a bunch of rainy days in a row it tends to be a little slower. But this year we are grateful that the weather is still warm. That still has people coming in. The people who are here have a great time because there aren't too many lineups, not a lot of wait times," said LaPlante.

LaPlante said they haven't really had to cut back hours from the staff because while the weather has been wet, it's also been fairly warm.

"Everybody's having a great time when they are here. We like to try and keep morale up for those who are working through those kind of wet and little more challenging days," said LaPlante.

The morale boosts have come from everything from positive customers, sweet treats from the owners and staff dancing to their own playlists.

Lifeguard supervisor Mackenzie Prior said there's been a fair amount of traffic despite the awful weather.

"The locals do definitely like coming to the park on those slower days because the lineups are not as long. But this year we were pretty grateful that the weather has not been too too cold. So even if it's rainy, it's pretty warm," said Prior.

In an email message to CTV News, general manager John Jelley said while the numbers are down, the early part of the season represents a relatively small portion of their overall season.

"So there is still lots of time for things to turn around as weather improves," said Jelley.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.