'It’s a thing in Canadian culture. Don't ruin it': Many Maritimers say snow days should remain

Schools across New Brunswick and Nova Scotia closed Friday as a messy mix of snow, freezing rain or both swept through the region.

“I was just happy to have a day off,” said Jenna Kedy, a grade 12 student at Bay View High School in Tantallon, N.S.

While the pandemic pushed classrooms online, it seems snow days still have a lot of support in the region.

When CTV News asked people on the streets and online whether snow days should become virtual learning days, the overwhelming majority of people expressed snow days should stay snow days—pointing out problems with potential power outages or access to technology, and kids need to be kids.

“It’s a thing in Canadian culture. Don’t ruin it. It’s just a time to have a rest,” said Kedy.

“I think that becomes a pretty big hassle to be honest,” parent Stephen Cogswell said when he was asked his opinion.

A spokesperson from New Brunswick’s Department of Education and Early Childhood Development said the decision to close schools due to inclement weather is made by the school districts, taking into account road conditions and other safety factors.

“In line with their collective agreements, teachers are not required to report to work when schools are closed due to inclement weather," Danielle Elliott said.

Nova Scotia’s Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan said the province has the ability to provide education in ways that didn’t exist prior to the pandemic.

“We are always looking at ways to modernize the system and better meet the needs of students however, any consideration of this would start with conversations with unions and families," said Druhan.

The president of Nova Scotia Teachers’ Union said the province has not approached the union to discuss the idea of turning snow days into virtual learning days.

Paul Wozney also doesn't believe it would work.

“It requires a concerted system-wide effort to prepare students to transition to and benefit from online learning,” NSTU President Paul Wozney said.

He notes how the decision to cancel class on snow days is made last-minute and points out how it takes a time to make sure all students have the technology they need, as well as time for teachers to prepare.

“You can’t organize meaningful learning on that kind of notice. It’s just not possible,” Wozney said.