'It's a totally idiotic decision': Frustrated bingo players forced to relocate in Stratford

A Stratford bingo hall, and longtime staple in the community, is being forced to relocate after the city decided to not renew their lease.

Stratford Country Bingo has been operating in the city-owned Burnside Agrilplex for more than a decade, but it has been a popular business in the community for much longer.

Regulars at the bingo hall said it’s not just a place to play and win big – they come for the social scene.

“The bingo hall is more of a family than anything,” said Brenda Ehnes, who hosted a town hall on Wednesday, after hearing about the city’s plans.

Ehnes was a bingo caller about 30 years ago and now isn’t afraid to call it like she sees it.

“I think it's a totally idiotic decision,” Ehnes said.

Ehnes said she’s frustrated and started a petition that has more than 300 signatures so far.

CITY WON’T RENEW THE LEASE

Bingo Country solely operates in the agriplex seven days a week.

“Which cripples the city to do other programs that we want to initiate,” said Tim Wolfe, director of community services at the City of Stratford.

The lease expires at the end of September and the city said they’ll be taking over the space after that.

The city wants to use that space to expand programming in different areas like senior programs and more.

“Youth programs, day camps as well would be utilized in there and as well, sports tourism,” Wolfe said.

The city said they expect to begin those services as soon as this fall.

OWNER REACTS

The bingo hall fits about 300 people but average daily attendance is only about 43, according to the city.

The city offered Country Bingo the Tim Taylor Lounge, located next door to the agriplex, at the Stratford Rotary Complex.

The owner said that space wouldn’t work.

“They offered me, I don’t know if it would be 3,000 square feet, 2,500 square feet. I got a little over 10,000 square feet here,” said John Rinn, the owner for the last decade.

He said he needs all of that space to comply with the standards of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Rinn said he hasn’t had any luck yet finding an alternate location in Stratford.

“I have real estate people looking for me but at this point, no,” Rinn said.

The city also offered them to rent other community halls at the same site but Country Bingo said those spaces won’t work because it doesn’t offer storage, which they’d need.

The bingo hall helps more than a dozen charities.

One of them said 100 per cent of their proceeds come from Bingo Country.

“It's going to be a big loss if it happens and it shouldnt happen,” said Jane Marie Mitchell, from the Stratford Civic Beautification and Environmental Awareness Committee.

NEXT STEPS

Ehnes said she plans to march outside of Stratford City Hall this week to protest.

“At least extend the lease so they can find an appropriate place to stay,” said Ehnes.

She is hopeful city council will discuss the topic at their next city council meeting but as of Thursday evening, the city said it is not on the agenda.

Regulars at the bingo hall said they won’t give up and will keep pushing the city in the hopes for a compromise.