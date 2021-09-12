'It's a treasure hunt': Saskatoon Alley Gallery adds pop of colour to downtown

A unique pop of colour has been added to a couple of back alleys in downtown Saskatoon.

Saskatoon-area artist Michelle Thevenot is one of 14 artists selected to showcase their work in the Alley Gallery.

“I like that it’s a little bit different, it’s kind of a treasure hunt to be found in a back alley street in this little city block,” Thevenot said. “It’s a surprise for people, something unexpected.”

This summer Downtown Saskatoon launched the Alley Gallery, where pieces of art now call the back-alley doors, home.

Sarah Marchildon with Downtown Saskatoon said the project aims to add a pop of colour and art to the neglected back alleys downtown as well as help alleviate some of the pressures its staff have on removing graffiti from back alleys.

“In a year our staff will remove upwards of 2,000 pieces of graffiti from the downtown district,so that’s certainly a part we’re trying to alleviate,” Marchildon said.

Currently the gallery covers 14 back-alley doors between 20th and 21st Streets between Third and Fourth Avenue downtown.

With the pandemic creating barriers for art exhibitions, Thevenot said the Alley Gallery is the best alternative to displaying local art.

“During COVID and the shutdowns it’s been really difficult for a lot of artists to feature their art and get it out there. Exhibitions have been cancelled and this is a new way for artists to be shown to the public in a way that’s easily accessible,” she said.

Marchildon said Downtown Saskatoon is committed to keeping the art on the back-alley doors for three years, and based on the feedback and success of this first alley gallery, there may be an appetite to expand.

Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.