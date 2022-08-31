'It's a very big responsibility': Students help make return to school safe

Wednesday marks the start of another school year for Edmonton Catholic School students.

“Go slow and really pay attention and be focused on your driving as opposed to other things,” said Sgt. Kerry Bates with the Edmonton Police Service Traffic Safety Unit.

“The back to school message is the same each year,” he said.

While the messaging hasn’t changed, police said they typically still hand out more than a thousand fines every year.

“A large number of our complaints that relate to back to school involve u-turns, stop signs,” said Sgt. Bates. “Or things they shouldn’t be doing in traffic that does cause, or can cause, a dangerous situation for pedestrians,” he added.

There are nearly 400 school and playground zones in the city where the posted speed limit is 30 km/h.

“Slowing down gives us a chance to react to the unexpected and if an unfortunate crash does occur, it reduces the likelihood for serious injury or death,” said Jessica Lamarre, the City of Edmonton’s director of safe mobility.

“Students are some of our most vulnerable road users. It’s really important that we all jump in and help keep each other safe on the road,” she added.

About 5,000 Grade 5 and 6 students in Edmonton are doing their part.

“It’s a very big responsibility,” said Nikolai Omerzu, a first time student AMA school safety patroller.

“How you have to make sure that cars are coming to a complete stop before you can let them cross the road,” the Grade 6 student said.

“I’m so proud,” said his mom Melissa Omerzu. She was an AMA safety patroller at the same school when she was his age.

“Anybody who knows him knows he’s Mr. Safety and he’s always cautious,” Melissa said. “It was a dream job for him,” she laughed.

But it’s a job the kids take very seriously.

“I like helping other people, making sure that they’re very safe,” Nikolai said.

“It’s important to keep people safe so that they don’t get injured badly or go to the hospital,” said Schyler Manganip, another first-time patroller.

The AMA said having young patrollers at crosswalks does help.

“We also know through the 85 years that we’ve been doing this there haven’t been any major incidents or fatalities at crosswalks that are being patrolled by AMA school safety patrollers,” said Crystal Vercholuk, AMA school safety patrol coordinator.

The city also expects to complete its school safety program mandate this year. So far upgrades have been made to nearly 270 schools with elementary students.

“We’ve improved crossings around the schools, we worked very closely with the schools to understand how people move around the space, where they’ve seen challenges in the past,” said Lamarre.

As traffic congestion around schools builds, officials hope parents will consider walking or cycling as options for kids to get to school.

“And if you must drive, consider parking a block or two away and just walking that last distance with your kids,” Vercholuk said.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jessica Robb