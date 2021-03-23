The Salvation Army has been offering its free tax program to low income earners in Edmonton for several years. But this year because of COVID-19, volunteers and staff have organized a drop-off service instead of a tax clinic to comply with the provinces mandated health orders.

According to Major Al Hoeft, the divisional secretary for public relations at the Salvation Army, more than 2,000 Edmontonians accessed the program last year, totalling close to $5.5 million in returns.

“For some people it’s a very daunting task to try and do your taxes,” Hoeft said.

“They need to complete their taxes so they can continue to receive federal and [provincial] benefits and all those things that are attached to completing your taxes.”

Some of those benefits Hoeft is referring to include Employment Insurance, Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security, Guaranteed Income Supplement, and more.

WHO’S ELIGIBLE?

According to the Salvation Army website, an eligible individual would need to make $40,000 a year or less to qualify for the program.

Total income eligibility for two people is $50,000, three people is $52,500 and four people is $55,500.

“A lot of people have been really significantly impacted by COVID,” Hoeft said. “We want to do whatever we can to help them.”

WHAT TO BRING

Government-issued ID

T4, T4A, T5 & T5007 slips

T220a Slip for education

Universal Child Care Statement

RRSP contribution

Receipts for medical, dental, childcare

Once all the necessary documents are received, the Salvation Army staff and volunteers will complete the return and then give it back to the client.

According to a release from the Salvation Army, trained volunteers process anywhere from 10 to 100 returns a day over the eight weeks the program runs.

To check drop-off availability call 780-920-7450. The tax deadline is April 30.