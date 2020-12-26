Saturday marked the first day of a province-wide lockdown -- 14 days for northern Ontario and 28 days for southern Ontario.

It's also Boxing Day, a very different one this year with many malls and stores closed to in-person shopping, but ones that sell food and other essentials can open.

At the Walmart in New Sudbury, there was a steady stream of shoppers.

"I was really hopeful about Boxing Day, but I was kinda' disappointed because I went there, I want to buy some gadgets, like tablet or laptop, but I don't find much price difference," said shopper Kazim Reza.

Other shoppers said they came out for essentials.

"I want to buy food, food for my family," said shopper Kafayhc Salami.

One shopper said he shops daily and said the lockdown won't change that.

"I could buy things for a few weeks and stay home, but yes, I do it on purpose to be able to come out, circulation, blood flow and a bit of social activity wherever it can be found," said shopper Maurice Pilon. "But, yes, I felt as if I had to get out today."

It's Day 1 of the lockdown for northern Ontario, with 13 more to go. Despite Premier Doug Ford urging people to stay home except for essential trips, it appears many simply couldn't pass up Boxing Day deals.