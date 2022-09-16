'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies

A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.

“Having just that animal there to keep you company or be your study buddy is just going to be really nice,” said Laurier student Nina Brzak, who is anticipating the arrival of a furry foster friend.

There are more than 200 animals currently in need of care.

Between 90 and 100 animals are already in foster homes in K-W, but the humane societies are still encouraging more people to apply to the program online.

“It’s a win, win situation. It’s a win for the animals. It’s a win for the community because there are so many animals In need of foster care right now,” said Carleen Carroll, Assistant Vice President of External Relations at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Students, staff and faculty can foster dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals while the Humane Society covers all costs associated with fostering the animal.

Anyone who is interested can complete an online application form through the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth and Brant County SPCA for the type of animal they would like to foster.