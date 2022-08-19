'It's a worry': Lions Place launches search for new owners

Seniors residing in a downtown Winnipeg independent living complex are facing what some feel is an uncertain future.

The head of Lions Housing Centres said Friday a search is underway for new ownership of Lions Place.

Shirley Ducharme, a retired health care aide, lives in Lions Place because she enjoys it and finds the rent affordable at $844 per month - something she worries may eventually change.

“The Lions basically told us they’re between a rock and a hard place,” Ducharme said. “They have no choice. They have to sell.

“The biggest worry is the rent going up.”

Multiple residents told CTV News about three weeks ago Lions Housing Centres held a meeting where they informed the building is being put up for sale.

Gilles Verrier, executive director of Lions Housing Centres, said while $3.6 million has been spent recently on improvements, the building is in need of more upgrades which he said the organization can’t afford.

He said it’s because monthly rents have been kept too low for too long and reserve funds have expired.

“The search is underway for new ownership to take over Lions Place,” Verrier said in a phone call.

The 287-unit building features amenities such as a greenhouse, gym and restaurant.

Susan Leggett has lived at Lions Place nearly three years in a unit that rents for $941 per month but she’s concerned that under new ownership costs could go up.

“It’s difficult for some seniors that don’t bring that much in, just their pension,” Leggett said. “So it’s a worry.”

Barbara Hitching said she has mixed feelings about new ownership.

“I know they’ve been doing a lot of work and renovation so I can understand them wanting to pass it on to somebody else,” Hitching said. “But I hope they pass it on to somebody that appreciates the building.”

Ducharme lives with congestive heart failure and requires supplemental oxygen 24 hours a day. Health conditions she said make it difficult to find a safe and affordable place to live that’s close to everything.

She just hopes she can afford to stay.

“For me, it’s not knowing where I could go after this,” Ducharme said. “I don’t know where I’d go.”

Lions Place recently removed the requirement for residents to be 55 and over. While it’s currently accepting tenants of all ages, the vast majority are still over 55.

Manitoba Housing no longer provides operating funding to Lions Place as a project operating agreement has expired.

A rent subsidy was extended two years in 2018 but it’s no longer in place.