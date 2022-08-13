'It's about all of our futures': Wet'suwet'en chiefs bring pipeline protest to Edmonton

Hereditary chiefs from Wet’suwet’en were in Edmonton on Saturday to bring attention to the Coastal GasLink pipeline being built on their traditional lands near Smithers, B.C.

The chiefs say the pipeline violates their rights and title.

Workers are currently preparing to drill under the Morice River, or Wezin Kwa, a sacred water source for the people.

“We drink out of our rivers, creeks and lakes. That’s how clean they are, and yet they are threatening to kill that,” said Hereditary Chief Na’Moks. “In our language, Kwa is river, Wezin is blue-green pure. And that is what they’re threatening, the cleanest water on this planet.”

Dozens of people came out to support the chiefs and march to the RBC building downtown to protest the bank’s involvement as a financial backer in the project.

“Indigenous lands and territories continue to be under threat from extractive projects that are not just destroying our lands and territories, but are exacerbating the climate crisis,” said Ariel Deranger, who came out to support the chiefs. “This struggle with the Indigenous people isn’t just about them. It’s about all of our futures.”

Consultation on the pipeline began a decade ago. Construction started in 2019.