'It’s about time': Local Indigenous community commemorates first-ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation 

The Indigenous community in Windsor-Essex say they have been “waiting a very long time” for the country to acknowledge its painful legacy of residential schools.

“This day commemorates a day of celebration for us, that we are recognized for our truth,” says Faith Hale, executive director of Ska:na Family Learning Centre.

Canada prepares to mark its first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, following a summer where thousands of unmarked graves were discovered at former residential schools across the country.

“When you actually see those little babies, that grieving comes back,” says Theresa Sims, elder for Ska:na Family Learning Centre. “People are now grieving with us and believing us. There’s that truth, it’s finally here.”

Sims, who is the daughter of residential school survivors says 2021 has been a year of grieving and healing for Indigenous Peoples.

“The evidence alone set me free,” says Hale. “I can freely speak about what happened and acknowledge the families and the children who never made it home.”

Although the statutory holiday is considered an important first step, the Indigenous community would like to see further action.

“Having our language in the schools, we need it a part of the curriculum and complete history of Canada,” says Sims.

Ska:na Family Learning Centre will be hosting an “Every Child Matters” event on Thursday to commemorate the holiday. Participants can enjoy dancing, drumming and visit vendors between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 25 8th Street in Chatham.