'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel

Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.

That ceremony happened to take place while they and many other Maritimes react to the violence that has erupted over the weekend in Israel and Gaza.

Hamas launched a coordinated surprise attack on Israel Saturday.

More than a thousand people have been killed in Israel and Gaza, and thousands more have been wounded.

After the attack, Israel formally declared war vowing to retaliate.

Retired judge Irwin Lampert spoke to CTV News Monday morning after the cemetary ceremony in Dieppe.

“It's absolutely tragic to see what's going on. Men, women and children slaughtered. Men, women and children taken as hostage. Not only Israeli citizens, but Germans, Americans, all different nationalities,” said Lampert.

Frances Weil, the president of Moncton's Tiferes Israel Synagogue, said he understands why Palestinians are displeased with Israel, but doesn’t understand the deadly attacks.

"Who would do this kind of thing? These are not freedom fighters as some people claim. These people are, I don't know, they don't fight for freedom. They fight because they have a deep hate grounded in them for the Jewish people,” said Weil.

About a hundred people attended a rally in downtown Halifax Monday afternoon in support of Israel.

Israeli-Canadian Shimon Walt said he has a lot of family in the country, including his 94-year-old mother.

He said rockets have fallen just blocks away from where his mother lives.

“I’m in full support of Israel and I stand behind Israel,” said Walt. “That doesn't mean that I don't have feelings for the Palestinian people. It has nothing to do with it. I’m here to condemn the brutal attack of Hamas.”

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs also commented on social media.

"New Brunswick condemns the terrorist attacks against Israel. We mourn the loss of innocent civilian lives and our prayers are with everyone affected by this unthinkable violence,” said Higgs in his online message on X.

In response to the conflict, a number of pro-Palestinian gatherings also took place throughout the country, with mssive rallies held in southern Ontario this weekend, which the province’s p premier Doug Ford called “hate rallies.”

“It's very sad to see that any group would celebrate the deaths of hundreds and hundreds of people,” said Lampert. “It's not only Israelis who died, but Palestinians as well.”

Meanwhile, a group called “Free Palestine” held its own rally on Halifax's waterfront early Monday evening. One of the organizers told CTV they received a lot of online hate for planning the event and have received death threats in the past.

Katerina Nikas said they’re always worried when planning rallies.

“Backlash is a common occurrence for Palestinian human rights. Also, there's a selective narrative always pushed by politicians and the media when it comes to Palestinian human rights,” said Nikas.

Nikas said Monday’s event was not a pro Hamas rally, rather a fight against what she calls an occupation.

“Death is sad no matter what on both sides,” said Nikas.