'It's always bittersweet': Downtown store Casa Chavela to close after 36 years

A downtown Windsor mainstay, Casa Chavela, is closing at the end of August after 36 years in business.

Owner Liz Munsterhjelm announced her upcoming retirement earlier this summer saying it’s bittersweet to end her unique fair trade store that sold global items from 40 different countries.

“It’s always bittersweet, but life goes on and there are great adventures ahead,” she says.

Munsterhjelm opened her “Oasis of Tranquility” at the corner of Park and Pelisser Street in 1985 after a previous venture in downtown Chatham.

She says the decision to close came after a couple years of delays thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

The former teacher now plans to write a book, visit family and hopefully travel to the places she often shared first-hand knowledge of from previous business trips.

“It makes it more meaningful when you buy something and you know a little bit about its ethnicity, what it’s made of, why people like it in that particular culture,” Munsterhjelm says.

Munsterhjelm tells CTV News she believes all downtown areas go through highs and lows, explaining she thinks Windsor’s core is on the upswing.

“They’re not buying big huge houses in the suburbs anymore,” she says. “They’re moving into smaller condos in the city or smaller homes, so I think we’re getting more centralized.”

“It was like Ten Thousand Villages before Ten Thousand Villages opened,” Downtown Windsor BIA Chair Brian Yeomans says.

He says he’ll miss the shop after its final day on Aug. 31, but agrees that Windsor’s downtown continues to improve.

“With all the activity and action that’s been happening in the downtown with upwards of 25 businesses that have opened in the last two years, she was the precursor,” Yeomans says.

Munsterhjelm says she plans to donate anything that’s not sold by September to charity, noting a large collection of eclectic postcards has been spoken for if they don’t go.

“To give to the nursing homes because they need cards to give to family members or special events!”