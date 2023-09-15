‘It’s always full’: GRT users cope with overcrowding, bus delays as ridership increases

Grand River Transit (GRT) riders are experiencing overcrowding and delays as more people are using buses in Waterloo Region than ever before.

During the first week of September, GRT set a record for new ridership with 150,000 people boarding per day. The previous high was 110,000.

“It’s good to know that people value the service, they depend on the service and there’s an increasing need in this region,” Colleen James said, the chair of Waterloo Region’s planning and works committee.

Some people who use the bus regularly say they’re noticing the uptick in riders.

“The past few months it was okay, it wasn’t fully packed,” Conestoga College student Abigail Dhomas said. “But now these past few weeks, I was really only in a standing position.”

Another student said the buses coming to Conestoga College are always full.

“Whenever we’re at the bus stop, it’s always full. Like, the bus sign is always full,” Rai Hanae said.

Riders are also frustrated by delays in the bus schedule.

“Sometimes it’s delayed for 30 minutes or 20 minutes,” Dhomas said.

The Region of Waterloo said delays are sometimes caused by road construction, and other times by more passengers getting on and off the bus.

While September is typically a busy month for transit as more students return to Waterloo Region, James said they’re expecting ridership to stay high throughout the fall.

“People are trying to not use their vehicles – if people can even afford vehicles. I know it’s hard to get a vehicle but I think it shows that we do have a service that people are depending on more,” James said.

She added that staff continue to monitor the situation to assess where more service may be needed.

“I think this is something that will be coming back [to council], especially as we go into budget time. Just about our service levels and increasing service levels and where that can be done,” she said.