'It's always seemed like an honour': Rob Vanstone reflects on 36 years of covering sports in Sask.

For Rob Vanstone, it’s the start of his second chapter. Little did he know, the first 36 years of his writing career would be preparing him for his dream of joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

While he won’t be seen in the starting lineup, his new job may be the next best thing.

On Feb. 19, the Riders announced that the renowned Regina-based sportswriter and columnist would be joining the green and white as its “Senior Journalist and Historian.”

For Vanstone, it was a whirlwind process, putting an end to his more than three-decade career at the Regina Leader-Post.

“I'm still not convinced that at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, I'm going to Mosaic Stadium for work. Like that just seems so surreal to me,” he chuckled while speaking to CTV News.

“There's just so much going on in my brain right now. I feel like I’m six or seven-years-old and it’s the night before Christmas — I’m just that excited about it.”

In his new role, Vanstone will write about the team’s exploits on the Riders’ website.

Vanstone is ecstatic with the prospect of seeing his favourite team from an entirely new perspective.

“What's a road trip like, right? What's it like getting on a charter flight with a team? What is training camp like for a considerable period away from home? Will my dog recognize me when I get back? I hope so,” he laughed.

As the Riders’ historian, Vanstone will dive into the archives, while making sure to continue the team’s historical record.

“The primary function of a newspaper is to report news, presumably more recent than 1946,” he chuckled.

“So I couldn’t wallow in that forever. Now I've got license to do that full time. It's just unleashed something in me that might be terrifying, but I think it's also it's also intriguing and exciting.”

A DECISION TO MOVE ON

According to Vanstone, his choice to move on from his job of almost 40 years was fueled by the need for a new challenge.

“I always wanted to have something that I felt was challenging me. I felt over the last few months they [the Leader-Post] weren't getting my best anymore. I felt somewhat like I was on a bit of a treadmill,” he told CTV News.

“A friend of mine asked me a few weeks back ‘what's on your bucket list for the Leader-Post?’ and I sat there and I was absolutely stumped for an answer. I couldn't think of one thing that I was absolutely burning to do, that I hadn’t done already.”

From that conversation, came an inquiry, which eventually led to a job.

“I couldn’t imagine even a month ago, a casual little inquiry that I sent to the Roughriders, before I knew it, it turned into something that was a job offer,” Vanstone explained.

“All in the space of seven days and 24 minutes.”

HOW THE INDUSTRY HAS CHANGED

Since starting at the Leader-Post in the mid 1980’s, the world of sports has changed dramatically.

However, according to Vanstone, the basics of the job he’s enjoyed for over 30 years have not.

“When it comes down to it, it's no different than May of 1986 when I went and covered my first event for the Leader Post; wheelchair rugby … you still go there, you get the information, and you write it,” he said.

Besides a few gigantic leaps in technology since the mid 1980’s, one major change Vanstone noted was the dynamic between the media and the teams themselves.

“The nature of the relationship was such that both sides really needed one another. I don't think that's necessarily the case anymore,” Vanstone explained.

“There's obviously still that need for the relationship or media and teams wouldn't co-exist at all. Teams would just have their own bugles that they would toot,” he chuckled.

“But the media is still part of the equation and it provides a dynamic that I think is essential. But it's not the [whole] equation anymore.”

'THOSE QUIET, LITTLE MOMENTS'

A 36-year career holds a staggering amount of memories.

From his first story about wheelchair rugby to his last about the Regina Pats facing off against the Winnipeg Ice on Feb. 18. — Vanstone has too many to count.

But there are a few moments that always come to mind when he reflects on his work.

“It's just those quiet, little moments. I remember after the Grey Cup in 2013, that's probably the day that will stand out more than anything,” he said with a smile.

“I'm writing so furiously … you're documenting history, not only have the Roughriders won a Grey Cup, they’ve won it at home for the first time. This is an angle I never thought I would see growing up here,” he recalled.

“I finally got the column done. I couldn't recite a word of it right now because it's just a blur. And I look around and there’s nothing on the field but just green and white confetti. Its like, ‘what just happened here?’”

The Riders’ 2013 Grey Cup victory was a highpoint for Vanstone in his career and as a Riders fan; a fandom that began before he was even born.

“I use this line too often, but I was born in 1964 and I went to my first Rider game in 1963. My mom was pregnant, and she was taking me to games further back than I can remember.”

As Vanstone explained, his love of sport can be traced back to those earliest Rider games with his mom, Helen, who passed away in 2019.

“It was the day I accepted the job I wanted to call her. That was really the most emotional part of this. Realizing I can’t call my mom and tell her,” he explained.

“It would mean so much to her. She would be sitting beside me at my desk for the first seven days,” he said with a laugh.

NO GOODBYES, ONLY THANK YOU'S

In Vanstone’s last column for the Regina Leader-Post, he wrote: “There is far too much finality in ‘goodbye.’ ‘Thank you’ is more agreeable, more appropriate.”

Rob Vanstone signs off at the Regina Leader-Post — 13,431 days after his first shift at his favourite newspaper. #yqr https://t.co/HgPHsAA8Aj

A sentiment that he reiterated, saying even with his change of venue, he’ll still be close by and will eagerly wait for a new voice to replace his own at the Regina news staple.

“I love the Leader-Post. It and the Roughriders have been just two institutions in my life. I'll never lose that love for the newspaper. I really want to see it do great things, as it always has done,” he said.

“Whoever ends up in my chair will be presumably younger and will also be very, very lucky and I wish them all the best. Because as a subscriber I want to enjoy the newspaper as much as I ever have.”

While reflecting on his new opportunity, Vanstone said he experienced a flurry of emotions. However, he said he still feels the same excitement that’s followed him for his entire career.

“I never really lost that sense of wonderment, that sense of appreciation. I'm glad that on a professional level I had that ability to lock in and do what had to be done,” he said.

“I'm glad that over 36 years I haven't lost that … It's never seemed like a job. It's always seemed like an honour.”