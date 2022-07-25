'It’s amazing and I’m definitely coming back': Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens off to great start for 2022

Lethbridge’s Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens are celebrating their 55th anniversary this year, and business has never been better.

They've now officially opened their new Bunka Centre and have been experiencing one of their busiest years to date.

"Visitation, so far this summer, has been incredible," said Michelle Day, Nikka Yuko’s executive director.

"We're looking at even having larger numbers then we did last year."

Nikka Yuko set an attendance record for all of 2021, including both winter and summer, with nearly 44,000 visitors.

They're already on pace to break that record this year with roughly 11,000 since May.

The official opening of the Bunka Centre, which opened as part of their 55th anniversary, is a big attraction for the garden.

"People can come visit the cafe, they can come visit the gift shop and, most importantly, now they can come visit our full exhibit that is now open," said the gardens marketing and events manager, Melanie Berdusco.

The new exhibit dives into the early days and construction of the gardens as well as the strong Japanese history and culture of southern Alberta.

"It's great to kind of capture a new audience that's already exploring the area and it's just another place for them to come visit," Berdusco told CTV News.

While many of their visitors are from Lethbridge, the gardens also draw visitors from all over.

"We had to stop in Lethbridge and said oh let's go to the Japanese gardens," said Jinny Provencher who’s visiting from Calgary with her friend Isabelle Godin.

"I was here 15 years ago and I know she's fascinated about Japan and everything, so that's a little surprise this morning to stop here."

"It is amazing and I’m definitely coming back," added Godin.

"I've already texted my daughter and we're going to come on one of they days that we can try the kimonos."

With lots of different activities and events continuing throughout the summer, Day said they're excited for what the rest of the season holds.

"The team, and the community, are just so excited to welcome our visitors and guests."

The gardens open at 9:00am weekly from Thursday through Monday with guided tours available, along with much more, until October 9.

For a full list of times, costs and events, visit their website.