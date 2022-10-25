'It's amazing': Co-workers split $1M lottery prize
Three Edmonton men who are coworkers won $1 million in a LOTTO MAX draw earlier this month.
Kevin Chow, Kevin McInnes and Don Pham will split the $1 million prize won in the Oct. 11 draw.
According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, Chow discovered the group had won by checking his numbers online.
He immediately texted his coworkers.
“It’s amazing,” said Chow. “Even walking in here to claim the prize is a wild feeling.”
“I’ve been in a daze,” added McInnes. “You sort of wonder when you’re going to wake up.”
While a payout of $333,333 isn’t enough for any of the men to retire on, Chow says it’s a “great boost to their savings.”
“We weren’t going to take a vacation this year, but now we definitely can,” said McInnes.
“I’m probably going to put some of it toward mortgage, and the rest is going into savings – I’m a very responsible adult,” said Pham.
The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 141 Avenue and 127 Street in Edmonton a few hours before the draw.
