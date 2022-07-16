'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL game

It was a day more than two years in the making, and a big one for the small town of Wolfville, Nova Scotia.

Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.

The game saw Wynton McManis return an interception by 50 yards for a touchdown that pushed the Argonauts to victory.

Touchdown Atlantic was the first ever CFL regular-season game held in the province.

“It’s like a mini Grey Cup, but it’s amazing because all of the provinces come together,” said one attendee.

One person at the event with a more personal stake in the game was Troy Lauther.

His son, Brett Lauther, is from Truro and played as the kicker for the Roughriders.

“It’s pretty exciting to have him playing at home, I guess, in Nova Scotia,” he said.

Lauther’s excitement was shared by Bruce MacKellar, whose son, Gregor MacKeller, was the Argonauts’ first round pick this year.

“It’s just amazing,” said Bruce MacKeller, who lives in Timberlea. “If you’d have said my son was going to play in the CFL when he was growing up in minor football, it’s just such a treat to be able to come here and see this.”

The CFL only reaches as far east as Montreal. A long-time push to start a team in Atlantic Canada has never materialized.

“I’m just waiting for the day,” said one attendee eager to see an Atlantic CFL team. “I hope I live long enough.”

For CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, nothing is off the table when it comes to expanding the franchise.

“We’ll wait until Monday morning and we’ll get to work,” he said. “How do we get our expansion that we so deeply desire? How do get it right for the nine existing teams and for the tenth team that’ll join us?”

For now, Wolfville’s mayor hopes Canadians also get a taste of what the east coast has to offer.

“Whether people see it and want to visit or want to move here, I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Mayor Wendy Donovan.