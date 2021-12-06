'It's an experience': Handmade Indigenous arts and crafts holiday market
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The River Cree Casino hosted its first annual holiday market, hosting over 60 First Nations, Métis and Inuit vendors.
“Everything is absolutely handmade, local, authentic,” said Jayne Behm, the director of marketing at the River Cree Resort and Casino.
“It’s more than just a holiday market, it’s an experience, it’s economic reconciliation.”
In addition to arts and crafts, the market featured live music from First Nations artists and Indigenous food.
The event came about due to the success of the night market hosted by the River Cree in the summer.
More than 12,000 people visited the holiday market, which wrapped up on Sunday, according to Behm. The River Cree plans to hold another night market around the end of June 2022.
