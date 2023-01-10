'It's an honour for them': Fans show support for Ukraine at charity hockey match

It was a special night at the Canada Life Centre on Monday, with a hockey game that took on meaning that went far beyond the score board.

On Monday, the University of Manitoba’s men’s hockey team took on Ukraine’s under-25 national team. More than 7,000 tickets were sold for the special event, with Ukrainian refugees and Canadian newcomers in attendance to cheer on their national team.

Savva Serdiuk, Ukraine's goaltender, said it’s an honour to represent the country.

“I’m just really thankful to all the countries that are supporting us, especially Canadians because without them we couldn’t be here,” he said.

Monday’s event marked the final game of the Ukrainian team’s 'Hockey Can’t Stop Tour,' which has brought them across Western Canada, pitting Ukraine’s team against local university teams.

Oleksandra Slatvytska, executive director of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine, said the tour has given the Ukrainian team an opportunity to play in some amazing games in cities such as Saskatoon, Calgary and Edmonton.

“Full stadiums. All the head coaches and management tell me, ‘Oleksandra, you should come more often because our teams are not [usually] gathering so many spectators,” she said.

She added this was a special time for the players on the under-25 team, as they get a chance to play in a country where hockey is so beloved, and they get to experience how hockey is played in Canada.

“I really hope [the tour] is going to inspire them to work harder and develop their own skills, but as well to play hockey for their country still, to represent, because it’s an honour for them right now to be here and represent our country,” Slatvytska said.

Ukraine went on to beat the U of M Bisons 5-1; however, for those in attendance the game was about more than just winning and losing.

The four-game 'Hockey Can’t Stop Tour' is aimed at helping Ukraine prepare for the World University Winter Games, while also raising money for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Save Ukrainian Hockey Dream Foundation.

- With files from CTV News' Dan Vadeboncoeur and Joey Slattery