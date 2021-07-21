'It’s an issue': Saskatoon resident applauds plan to rein in loud vehicles

Michelle Banman says loud vehicles have been an issue in Saskatoon for years, but recently they have been getting louder.

“The loud cars have been an issue here for as long as I can remember, but the past couple of years it seems it has gotten worse,” Banman told CTV News.

She is happy to hear of the new notice program from SGI and Saskatoon police. The notices will require drivers to contact SGI and attend a vehicle noise testing clinic. Safety officers will assess how loud the vehicles are and will work with vehicle owners to ensure modifications are made to bring their vehicles within standards.

“It will be interesting to see the results. In terms of the data, I hope they would share some of that, whatever they could with the public, and hope it actually proves what I hope their theory is, which is that it’s an issue,” Banman said.

Banman said being in an area of the city near to where these cars frequent means she has a harder time staying asleep at night

“Owners of those vehicles need to made aware that their cars are an issue. I don’t know why some of the cars are done the way they are in terms of being set up to backfire or whatever.”

Banman said she supports the idea for the owners of these cars to find locations to drive around while keeping it safe, away from the city, such as the Saskatchewan International Raceway (SIR).

“Take your cars, go to SIR, have a blast with other people who obviously support the same stuff you do,” Banman said.

Although cars making excessive noise are not always the same as street racers, Banman said she still feels there is a certain level of risk associated with this kind of behaviour.

“The chance of hitting a pedestrian, no matter the time of day, it’s still super high. You’ve got a lot of seniors in the area, you know they might not move as quickly. It’s just scary all around and I don’t think there’s a need for it.