'It's an up and down budget': Municipalities and groups react to provincial budget

Municipalities and municipal groups have mixed reactions to Saskatchewan’s 2022-23 budget.

On Wednesday the province announced $268.6 million will be provided in transfers to municipalities through various programs like the Canada Infrastructure program, New Building Canada Fund and other small programs.

The province is also providing $262.6 million through the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program, a $13.4 million decrease from 2021-22’s budget of $276 million.

Mike Strachan, with SUMA, said it’s great municipalities have access with that funding, but added it’s not enough.

“We’re disappointed the funding wasn’t frozen at 2020-21 levels, it’s one of the things we lobbied for,” Strachan said. “A three and a half, I believe, drop in that funding is going to hurt our hometowns.”

The City of Saskatoon prepared for a reduction in revenue sharing, adding it’s still disappointing to see.

“We had projected municipal sharing would be down and so there will be no impact on (Saskatoon’s) mill rate,” Mayor Charlie Clark said. “We’ve been absorbing savings and finding savings to compensate for the fact of that lower amount coming in from revenue sharing.”

Strachan added inflation costs are also not mentioned in the budget, which means they would be added to municipalities through property taxes. Those rates would look different throughout the province.

“In the south we will probably see inflation at about fiver per cent, northern Saskatchewan is probably going to see about eight to 10 per cent,” Strachan added.

CTV News reached out to the province for comment, but did not receive a response in time for deadline.

SUMA is pleased to see more investments into mental health and addictions as Strachan said that falls into the organizations strategies.

“This budget invests an additional $8 million into targeted mental health and addictions services,” Donna Harpauer, Minister of Finance, said Wednesday. “Including effective counselling, treatments and further preventative measures.”

Clark said it was nice to see some investment, but it’s not enough given the homelessness and drugs crisis in both Saskatoon and Regina.

“An $8 million increase on a $6.8 billion budget doesn’t signal to me the ready and able to meet the level of crisis and impact this is having on families.”

Both SUMA and Clark were hoping for more investments into city transit, as it’s a “significant part in the way we move people around” according to Clark.

They both mentioned it is nice to see investments being made, but hope they can discuss more of their needs with the province in the near future.