'It's another curveball for us in the service industry': New Brunswick implements proof of vaccination rules

It’s not business as usual in New Brunswick, as new and old restrictions come into effect in the province.

Starting Wednesday, people must provide proof of vaccination to enter public places including restaurants, indoor events, and gyms.

Sean Dunbar, the owner of Picaroons, says the new restrictions bring with it new challenges that require patience during the transition.

"It's another curveball for us in the service industry. It's going to mean more work, more workarounds," says Dunbar.

"We really can’t worry about the people who aren’t going to follow the rules. Everybody knows the rules by now. It’s pretty simple. Yes, there are delays, and yes everything takes a bit of time, but if you haven’t developed a new degree of patience, we can’t really be sympathetic about that."

People can now show their proof of vaccination through the My Health New Brunswick website, an immunization record from public health, a pharmacy or clinic, or a photo of their vaccination record.

"I did show mine and that was fine. So, I have no problem because I'm vaccinated. But for those who aren't vaccinated… they should," says Pierre Gallant.

According to public health, any person or business that does not follow the new regulations could be fined anywhere between $172.50 and $772.50.

As COVID-19 cases climb across the province - including 76 Wednesday - masks are once again mandatory and need to be worn in all indoor public spaces.

Hundreds of people were seen lined up outside the Moncton Coliseum Wednesday waiting to get their first or second shot.

While over at a local Staples, there were long lineups inside at the printing shop.

"There was quite a long lineup of everyone getting their vaccine records being shrunk down and put into passport size," says Tara Steeves.

The Vitalité Health Network says it will only allow those fully vaccinated to visit its hospitals and health centres.

Horizon Health is also requiring visitors of any hospital or health care facility to be fully vaccinated.