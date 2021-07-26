It's back to business for movie theatres across Ontario

The lines are progressively getting longer at movie theatres, with each passing day, since they were allowed to reopen after Ontario's latest lockdown.

At the Imagine Cinemas' Downtown Movie Lounge, the staff says they've missed the clientele and have been working hard to make a few changes.

"Ya like I'm so excited to get back to work and see our clientele again and to be able to communicate with other people, it's a very exciting time for us to be open again," said manager Shari Larose.

"We've taken the opportunity to do some continued deep, continued deep cleaning, in some of other other locations, particularly our older locations we've done some painting, you know just sprucing things up," said Imagine Cinemas Chief Operating Officer Gina Facca.

One of the biggest changes Sudburians will notice is that the theatre has now become a first run movie theatre.

"First run allows us to get movies they consider to be off the 'break' which is immediately when they're released so for example this week we have the movie 'Old', we have "Snake Eyes,' those movies are being released across North America yesterday, so we're getting them right when they're being released which is very different from what we've had," said Facca.

It didn't take long for lines to form once they opened up the gates inside the Elm Place mall.

One of the biggest challenges Imagine has faced is finding enough staff for all of its locations and Sudbury has been no exception.

The crowds are something they will continue as people return to supporting their local movie theatres.