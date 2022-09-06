It's back to school for some in London, Ont.

Students in London’s French full language public and Catholic school systems returned to school Tuesday morning.

There are two high schools and seven elementary schools between the Conseil scolaire Viamonde Public Board and the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence.

London’s largest school boards, the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board do not hold classes until Wednesday.

“I am just happy to see that life is getting back to normal,” said Sara, a parent of a student entering Grade 7 at Ecole secondarie Gabriel Dumont (French full language high school starts in Grade 7).

Some students were seen wearing masks as they entered the school. However, there are few COVID-19 protocols in place to start the 2022-23 school year.

Sara told CTV News her child’s “mental health is much better today than the past couple of years,” as a result.