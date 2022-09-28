'It's beautiful': Toronto Raptors open training camp at the University of Victoria
The Toronto Raptors opened their 2022 training camp at the University of Victoria this week.
It's the second time the team has come to Victoria and the seventh time the Raptors have come to B.C. for pre-season practices.
The last time the Raptors were in Victoria for a pre-season workout was in 2017. But just like that trip, this year's Raptors training session is not open to the public.
Despite the closed court, there's a buzz around the team on the UVic campus, where students showed off their Raptors jerseys and waited outside to catch a glimpse of the players on Tuesday.
Coach Nick Nurse told a scrum of reporters that his players were in town to work on their individual skills.
Team general manager Bobby Webster described Victoria as a home away from home.
"Victoria has a huge basketball tradition," Webster told CTV News. "And it's beautiful."
The team is expected to practise daily at UVic until Friday before finishing their camp with a sold-out charity scrimmage at Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Friday night.
