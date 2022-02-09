'It's been a bizarre two years:' NBL Canada ready to resume for first time in 23 months

The London Lightning have less than two weeks to shape a roster, implement systems, and be ready for tipoff on Family Day.

"First and foremost you have to make sure that their bodies can handle the load of 24 games in three months which is pretty intense," says Doug Plumb, who returns as head coach of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBLC) franchise.

Training camp is officially underway with nine players at practice Wednesday, but more on their way. Some are coming from overseas, while others are finishing COVID-19 isolation.

When they begin their season, it will have been 23 months since their last game in March of 2020.

"COVID kind of messed everything up," says Jaylon Tate, a returning guard who spent time in the Golden State Warriors organization during the pandemic.

"I know the last season we had we were fighting to try to win a championship, and we're happy to try to do that again here in London," he said.

When they do step on the court, there won't be many familiar faces. Those that played here in 2020 like Mareik Isom have been trying to remain in shape in order to be ready when he got the call.

"I was making sure I was staying in the gym, getting my shots, get my conditioning and strength up," says Isom. "Then just trying to stay sharp for whenever opportunity comes, and I was happy when I got the call from Doug [Plumb] to come back."The NBL was planning on starting its 10th season last weekend, but when the Ontario government announced COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits in early January, the league pushed its start date to Feb. 21.

That is the day that capacity limits are improved to half of the entire venue.

"The capacity limits also had restrictions on venues being able to serve drinks or food and those are removed on Family Day," says Audley Stephenson, vice-president of basketball operations for the NBLC.

"We want fans to be able to entertain the entire experience, and those types of restrictions would impact the overall experience of being at a game. When you sort of factor that in with capacity limits, it just made sense to us to move."

Fixing the schedule required the moving of eight or nine games, which can be difficult with OHL hockey in all four Ontario team venues. The final regular season game will be played May 12, 2022 with playoffs beginning right away.

This season the NBLC is trying something new. They've joined with the U.S.-based The Basketball League (TBL) to add games against different teams.

London will play games against New York teams from Albany and Syracuse, as well as Lansing Michigan.

"I'm really looking forward to it," says Isom. "Competing against a bunch of different guys in Canada and in the states should be a lot of fun."

NBLC also recently announced its first ever All-Star Weekend in April, as the league continues to try to adapt and evolve.

"A partnership such as this one allows for these types of opportunities, like a joint All-Star Weekend so there's a lot of really neat things we have planned," says Stephenson. "We want to celebrate what we've done over the past 10 years as Canada's longest running professional basketball league."

The Lightning start Feb. 21 in Kitchener, with their home opener scheduled for March 5

"We've got a lot of new guys so we are trying to cram everything in before the first game," says Tate. "We're going to keep learning as we go but we've had a solid first couple of days."