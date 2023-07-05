'It's been a game changer': Kitchener goes green to electrify gear and vehicles

The City of Kitchener is aggressively electrifying its fleet. City officials say so far this year, it’s electrified 60 per cent of its small equipment, such as lawnmowers and weed cutters.

“We made a dedication to essentially electrify where we can,” said Matthew Lynch, Kitchener’s director of fleet planning.

Lynch says electrical equipment will cost more upfront because the city needs to first install the charging infrastructure.

“Once we get that in place, to replace the electrical line trimmer is the same as the gas trimmer,” Lynch said.

Lynch said the electric equipment allows workers to be more efficient since they no longer have to fill up gas. The estimated lifespan of an electric tool is on par with gas-powered gear.

City workers are also praising the switch to electric equipment.

“It's been a game changer. The biggest thing for me is just we don't have to breathe in the gas fumes,” said Aidan Baker, arborist for the City of Kitchener.

“I think the industry we’re in can be considered dangerous, but having these things to make it better for us. Longevity is the name of the game for us in this industry.”

Another noticeable difference is the quieter sound when operating electric gear. Currently, arborists are required to wear ear protection gear when using gas-powered equipment. The operation of battery-powered tools also requires less physical exertion.

Baker is looking forward to seeing the technology evolve and hopes larger vehicles like wood chippers will become electric in the future.

The Kitchener Fire Department is working to replace its small vehicle fleet and fire apparatus with electric options.

“It’s about emissions to greenhouse gases. Also, on an operator level, many of the battery-operated items are lighter and more mobile. All those things are valued,” said Terry Gitzel, deputy fire chief.

Gitzel says the technology needed for the electrification of fire trucks is still being developed.

“In the Canadian market, we're not quite understanding the full implications of electric fleet vehicles, especially fire trucks. We’re in very early stages of them being deployed in Canada.”