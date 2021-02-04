For the first time since Nov. 10 of last year there are no active COVID-19 outbreaks at the London Health Sciences Centre.

LHSC announced late Wednesday that the Middlesex London Health Unit has declared an outbreak at the University Hospital emergency department to be resolved.

That outbreak was declared on January 15th, with six staff members having tested positive at the time. The number of staff cases connected to that outbreak reached ten in total.

“The mood would be positive today,” said LHSC Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Adam Dukelow.

“It’s been a long, long road. We’ve been at this for almost, well over a year now really, but in the thick of it for ten or eleven months. But there’s no question staff are tired and looking for some light at the end of the tunnel.”

According to LHSC, there have been 13 unit level COVID-19 outbreaks in total at University Hospital, with 102 staff/physician cases, and 84 patient cases. The hospital said 28 deaths have been associated with these outbreaks.

Victoria Hospital has had seven unit level COVID-19 outbreaks, with 13 staff/physician, and ten patient cases. Three deaths have been associated with the Victoria Hospital outbreaks.

Dr. Dukelow tells CTV News LHSC has learned a great deal over the last several months about how to control the spread of the virus inside the hospital setting.

“We’ve put new practices in place that have enabled us to, I would like to think prevent outbreaks, but definitely contain them more quickly.”

LHSC said infection control measures and safety precautions, such as limiting staff/physician movement across medical units and facilities will remain in place.

In a news release, the hospital said “LHSC has been closely monitoring its inpatient and critical care capacity and increasing surgical capacity as the outbreaks continued to resolve.”

Dr. Dukelow said the public has a major role to play as well.

“COVID is still in the community, it’s still circulating. And as long as it’s in the community there’s a reasonable chance it will get within the walls of the organization and we’ll have more outbreaks. But we do our best to prevent them and when they happen we contain them. The public health measures are just as important as ever. Distancing, masking, staying with only your household contacts.”

LHSC said it is important that people do not delay seeking emergency care when needed.