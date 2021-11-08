'It's been a long time': Manitoba snowbirds line up as Canada-U.S. land border reopens

It’s been 19 long months since Issy and Sandy Schecter set foot inside their Las Vegas, Nevada condo. Therefore, encountering a lineup as the Canada-U.S. land border reopened Monday was not a daunting wait.

“We’re going to be patient. We waited this long, so waiting a couple of hours is not a big deal,” Issy told CTV News Winnipeg from his car as he waited in line at the Pembina, North Dakota border crossing.

After 20 months, the United States has officially ended the closure of its land and ferry borders to non-essential, fully-vaccinated Canadian travellers - something Canada has allowed fully vaccinated Americans to do since Aug. 9.

The Schecters had close friends check on their condo as the pandemic kept them from soaking up the warmer temperatures and boundless entertainment of Sin City.

When they got word they could drive south, they packed up their vehicle with supplies, ready to road trip in the age of COVID.

“We’re a bit worried, but we’re prepared with our masks and disinfectant and we’re going to be very careful, and try to avoid crowds and people as much as possible,” Issy said.

“It’s a three-and-a-half-day drive so we’ll probably be eating a lot in the car, just to be safe.”

While Canada requires any eligible American traveller who visits to show a negative test result at the border, the U.S. is not requiring Canadians to show proof of a negative test before crossing at a land or sea port of entry.

However, travellers at a land border or ferry terminal are required to provide proof of vaccination, as well as to verbally attest to their reason for travel and vaccination status, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Walking up and down the line of cars waiting to cross overnight Monday, the stories of excited Manitoba snowbirds ready to fly -or rather drive- south start to take on a familiar tone.

Kevin and Teresa Johnston are driving three days and change to make it to their condo in Del Ray Beach, Florida. After a year and a half away, a six-month stay seems long overdue.

“We have been waiting. Fortunately, the fall has been very nice, so it hasn’t been a very tough time,” Kevin said.

“Normally we’d do some visiting, go to Memphis or Nashville and play a little bit but now with COVID, we’re just going to go straight down to Florida.”

Brian Oberton has flown to his Englewood, Florida home multiple times during the pandemic, but driving across the border Monday meant his car could finally join him and provide more convenience in his second home.

Jim Glanfield had a lot more cargo with him. He hauled four motorcycles across the border, ready to link up with his fellow bikers in the Lone Star State.

“Can’t wait to get down there,” he said after having spent much of the night in his truck, eating dinner as he waited behind the wheel.

Linda and Lynne Robidoux-Burndorfer were last at their Palm Springs, California home in March of 2020 as COVID-19 first began to take hold.

They lined up at the border in the wee hours of Monday morning. They plan to stay for three weeks and are anxious to check on their condo, catch up with friends and enjoy a change of scenery.

“We expected a huge lineup. Doesn’t seem to be too bad right now, but we figured if we can get across, that way we don’t have the stress tomorrow morning,” Linda said, bags piled high in the back seat of her car.

A few hours waiting at the border is a small price to pay to regain some semblance of normalcy for the Robidoux-Burndorfers.

“I think things need to start to get going again,” Linda said.