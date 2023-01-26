'It's been a morning': Freezing rain makes for treacherous Saskatoon area commute

Freezing rain on Thursday morning has contributed to dangerous driving conditions in and around Saskatoon.

The City of Saskatoon advised drivers in a news release to exercise caution while driving today and to leave extra time for their commutes.

Thirteen sanders were out spreading de-icer overnight and another 14 sanders worked throughout the morning on high-traffic streets, intersections and bridge decks, the city said.

The Saskatoon police said its officers responded to four reported collisions since 6 a.m.

Highways around the city were also covered in ice Thursday morning.

First responders were on the scene of two accidents on Highway 7, including a collision near Zealandia just after 10 a.m., according to Highway Hotline.

Saskatchewan Highway Patrol was on the scene of a separate accident near Delisle where a semi truck jack-knifed and slid into the ditch at a turn-off.

In an update on social media, the Delisle and District Fire Department said several first-responder vehicles ended up stuck due to the icy conditions.

"We had a total headcount of three fire units, two tow trucks, one ambulance, one police car and one personal vehicle stuck in the ditch," the post said.

"It’s been a morning."

The Saskatchewan RCMP said it received more than 40 reports of weather-related traffic issues across the province before noon, including motor vehicle collisions and vehicles stuck in the ditch.

Around 6:15 a.m. RCMP officers were called to the scene after a vehicle collided with a semi that was parked on the side of the road, a spokesperson for the RCMP said. Just after 7 a.m., the RCMP said a semi rolled on O'Malley Road near Pike Lake, leaving the driver with minor injuries.

RCMP warned that roads will continue to be icy through the night.

"We ask all motorists to consider delaying travel today if they are able. If they cannot, check the Highway Hotline for road conditions/closure before heading out," RCMP said in an update.

The City of Saskatoon advises drivers to adjust their driving to suit the road conditions, leave extra room, and watch for the blue and yellow flashing lights on road equipment.