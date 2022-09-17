'It's been buzzing around here': Fall Fair makes return to New Hamburg
Fall may be a few days away, but fall fair season is well underway.
The New Hamburg Fall Fair kicked off Thursday night at the fairgrounds with midway attractions and featured the tractor pull event on Friday.
Like many 2022 activities, this marks the first return for the four-day fair since 2019.
"It feels like it's been ten years since we've been here," said Stephanie Szusz, president of the Wilmot Agriculture Society. "Everyone is so excited to be back at it and have the fairgrounds open.
"It's been buzzing around here this weekend, having everyone back out and connecting again, it's wonderful."
The Saturday schedule includes animal shows and a demolition derby.
"I grew up on a farm in southern Virginia, so being around tractors is something I've been doing my whole life," said former KW Titans coach Cavell Johnson. "We used to have fun on the farm playing with tractors, doing the same thing unofficially."
Food donations are being accepted at the fall until Sunday to support the Wilmot Family Resource Centre.
